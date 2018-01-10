Kelly Clarkson is revealing the secret to raising four children – alcohol.

The singer revealed to reporters on Tuesday during a TCA event for The Voice that parenting can call for a glass or two of vino.

“They are challenging,” Clarkson said, referring to raising children. “Wine is necessary. They’re great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you’re like ‘Damn.’ They call you out. They teach me.”

She continued, “I know it sounds silly but kids teach you to be a better human. They’re watching every moment, not only me at home but me sitting here with y’all.”

As for what her biggest desire is for her children, the “Piece by Piece” singer said, “I hope with our two boys and our two girls that they see their parents as successful, loving and respectful people ‘cause that’s what we want for them.”

(from left) The Voice executive producer Audrey Morrissey, Kelly Clarkson, and Season 12 winner Chris Blue at the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour

Clarkson, 35, shares two children with husband Brandon Blackstock: 3-year-old daughter River Rose and 21-month-old son Remington Alexander. Blackstock also has two children from a previous relationship: Savannah and Seth.

When asked if she and her husband were done having children, Clarkson gave an emphatic, “Absolutely!”

Clarkson tells PEOPLE her kids have been her main inspiration in life and divulged how they taught her perspective.

“I think when you’re younger and in this kind of industry where everyone is always applauding you – or talking bad or good about you – they’re still talking about you and it’s so hard to not drink your punch,” she said.

She continued, “I’m going to teach my kids to do what they love, regardless if they’re the most famous person doing it. Love what you do. Love who you work with and don’t work with people you don’t and don’t do things you don’t love.”