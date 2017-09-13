Kelly Clarkson Says ‘We’re Both Fixed in Our Own Ways’ When Asked About Another Baby: ‘Those Tubes Are Gone!’

Kelly Clarkson‘s household of six is complete.

The “Move You” singer — whose new album Meaning of Life is set to be released Oct. 27 — visited with WKTU’s Cubby & Carolina in the Morning on Wednesday to talk about music and family, including the fact that she and husband Brandon Blackstock have had medical procedures to prevent them from having more kids.

“Oh God, those tubes are gone!” reveals Clarkson, 35. “That’s blasphemy. We don’t even speak of it. We’re both fixed in our own ways, yet still we’ll probably get pregnant again somehow.”

She adds, “I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time getting pregnant and I’m just like guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can’t happen again!”

Clarkson — mom to Remington “Remy” Alexander, 17 months, and River Rose, 3, plus stepmom to Blackstock’s son Seth, 10, and daughter Savannah, 16 — recently got candid with PEOPLE about exactly how much she didn’t enjoy pregnancy.

“Anytime I see someone pregnant, I just pray for them,” said the American Idol alum. “[Pregnancy] was literally the worst moments of my life.”

“I’m not kidding — I wish I were that girl that [had good memories of pregnancy],” added Clarkson. “But no. Nope. Don’t miss it. It’s as if someone was in an accident — they’re pregnant, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ ”

As much as the singer didn’t enjoy her prenatal experiences, her kids are worth it — in fact, she is such a dedicated mommy she has written two books about her daughter. The second, River Rose and the Magical Christmas, is available for pre-order now and hits shelves on Oct. 24.

“I had kids older, so I had selfish times when I’d go out and have fun so I don’t feel like I’ve missed anything,” Clarkson said in December. “I feel like a lot of moms that started at like 21 having kids — no, no. I started at 30, so we’re good!”