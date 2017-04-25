Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Photo with Son Remington During Surprise Birthday Trip

It’s been a magical day for Kelly Clarkson!

The “Stronger” singer celebrated her 35th birthday Monday at Universal Orlando in Florida, much to her excitement. Clarkson was surprised by her loved ones on Friday with a scavenger hunt game that ended in a girls trip for the singer, which included her sister and her mother.

The American Idol alum shared a cute selfie with her 1-year-old son Remington Alexander from the theme park, writing, “Thank you @universalorlando for the most magical birthday!!! It was the greatest surprise to have my entire group adorned in Harry Potter gear!!!”

Clarkson’s family and friends dressed up in Harry Potter-inspired gear, wearing their favorite house T-shirts. The “Piece by Piece” singer opted for a Gryffindor shirt, as did her 2-year-old daughter River Rose.

Her daughter had a hilarious response to her mother’s birthday, sharing her “loving this” face as well as her “hating this” face in reference to her mom’s big day.

In a video she posted on Instagram Friday, Clarkson arranged a series of Scrabble letters to discover that she would spend her birthday at a then-unknown location.

Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!! Best surprise ever! #morninghair #whereisthegirlstrip #sweaty A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

“Pack your bags for…trip,” she muttered as she worked out the surprise. “A girls trip! Is that what that is?”

As she continued, the surprise became clearer: “Pack your bags…wait, what? What?”

The American Idol alum couldn’t seem to contain her dawning excitement as her friends elaborated and said, “We’re going on a girls trip, but we’re not telling you where yet.”

“WHAT?!?!” Clarkson said.

“Your sister and your mom are coming,” someone said off camera.

“I’m going to cry! What?” Clarkson continued.

Her surprise seems well-earned, as she recently celebrated her her son Remington Alexander‘s first birthday party, throwing him a camping-themed birthday party. She’s also been working hard at the studio, making new music.