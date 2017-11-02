How Kelly Clarkson Helps Her Teenage Stepdaughter Combat Social Media Bullying

Kelly Clarkson knows she has a lot of fans — but thanks to Twitter, she knows she has a lot of critics as well.

“Social media can be just horrible. It’s like junior high on steroids,” the singer, 35, says in the current issue of PEOPLE.

But Clarkson — who recently hosted an iHeartRadio release party in L.A. to celebrate her new album Meaning of Life — says she uses her experience with online haters to serve as an example for her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Savannah.

“I just say, ‘You see all this stuff that gets said about me all the time? Just brush it off. Just worry about your own path, your own front porch, and everyone else can worry about theirs,’ ” she explains.

Clarkson — also stepmom to Seth, 10, and mom to 18-month-old son Remington “Remy” Alexander and daughter River Rose, 3, with husband Brandon Blackstock — says that learning to relinquish control is key.

“It’s a shame that you have to teach that,” she explains, “but it’s an important lesson to learn: to let go of the things you can’t control.”

Meaning of Life is available now.

