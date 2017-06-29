Kelly Clarkson Announces Second Children’s Book About Daughter River Rose

Kelly Clarkson is back at the writing desk.

The mom of two is following up her New York Times bestselling debut, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, with this year’s upcoming sequel, River Rose and the Magical Christmas.

Clarkson, 35, said it felt right to return to the River Rose series, especially when her daughter, 3, “loves Christmas.”

“She’s at such a fun age,” Clarkson said in a video posted on Twitter. “She just gets so excited about it, I thought it would be a fun book for her to read.”

Along with announcing her new book, Clarkson also included hilarious footage of her daughter running late to their “press conference,” as River Rose was seen taking her time picking out nail polish and applying makeup.

The new book touches on Christmas Eve and River Rose deciding to stay up all night waiting to personally deliver her letter to Santa Claus. Before she knows it, however, she and her dog Joplin fall asleep and are swept up on a magical adventure to the North Pole.

River Rose and the Magical Christmas is available for pre-order now. It hits shelves on Oct. 24.