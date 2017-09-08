Kelly Clarkson's Adorable Son and Daughter Help Mom Co-Host Today as She Reveals: 'They're So Different'

Kelly Clarkson‘s got a full house – with a lot of different personalities.

The superstar singer co-hosted Today with Hoda Kotb on Friday after performing some of her brand new music live on the plaza – though the duo got some additional help from Clarkson’s youngest children.

Clarkson’s daughter River Rose, 3, and Remington Alexander, 1, joined mom and Kotb on-air, looking oh-so-cute.

WATCH: We can't handle this cuteness! @kelly_clarkson brought her adorable children on our show! pic.twitter.com/L7s1Zfv3SC — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) September 8, 2017

Before the surprise appearance, Clarkson opened up about parenting four children (husband Brandon Blackstock has son Seth and daughter Savannah from a previous relationship) who are all so unique.

“They’re all brilliant. They’re so cool. They’re all different,” she said.

Specifically, when it comes to “the two little ones,” the 35-year-old said, “they’re not shy at all, but they’re just different. He could care less that you’re in the room, and she wants everybody to know she’s in there.”

She added of River, “She’s so cute, but she can work it ya’ll… it’s scary foreshadowing.”

Earlier in the show, Clarkson opened up about being a working parent, admitting that it can get “challenging.”

“It’s hard to be a really good mom and a really good person at your job,” she said. “I don’t want to be one of those pop star moms that doesn’t see their [kids]. … I want to be there.”

The singer noted that she knows that she may not be able “to be there for everything,” though, sharing, “And that’s okay, because I’m showing my daughter and my son and our kids that you can do both and achieve great things.”