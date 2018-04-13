It was a rootin’ tootin’ birthday celebration for Remington “Remy” Alexander!

The younger child of Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock turned 2 on Thursday, celebrating alongside his mom and sister River Rose, 3½, at Disneyland. (River even wore a shirt that said, “Sister of the Birthday Boy!”)

Clarkson’s adorable family was on hand during the launch of the first-ever Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort, featuring food inspired by various Pixar films and meet-and-greets with some of the studio’s most famous characters.

Two familiar faces who posed with Remy and his corral? Woody and Jessie from the Toy Story series — and judging from the glee on the siblings’ faces, they couldn’t have been more stoked to hang with the Wild West duo.

Clarkson, 35, has a couple of huge Disney fans on her hands. For River’s third birthday in June, the little girl dressed in full-on Beauty and the Beast regalia, donning Belle’s signature yellow gown and posing alongside a cast-iron princess carriage.

Keeping with her BatB love, River wore a Cogsworth-adorned pink dress to Disneyland during a January trip, gazing dreamily up at Gaston in a too-cute photo The Voice coach shared to Instagram.

“Oh great so she’s into bad boys at the age of 3 this should be fun #Disneyland,” Clarkson jokingly captioned her snap of the pair.

While Remy and River may share an affection for all things Disney, the singer admitted in September that her kids “are so different” from each other.

“They’re not shy at all, but they’re just different,” said Clarkson, who is also a stepmom to Blackstock’s children Seth and Savannah. “He could care less that you’re in the room, and she wants everybody to know she’s in there.”

Added the American Idol season 1 champion of River, “She’s so cute, but she can work it ya’ll … it’s scary foreshadowing.”