Kelly Clarkson Jokes Daughter River Rose Is 'Into Bad Boys at the Age of 3'

Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter may have found her first crush!

The singer, 35, shared a cute photo of River Rose having the time of her life at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Thursday, even getting the chance to stare lovingly into Beauty and the Beast villain Gaston’s eyes in front of Cinderella’s castle.

“Oh great so she’s into bad boys at the age of 3 this should be fun #Disneyland,” Clarkson captioned her photo of the pair.

River Rose is such a big fan of the film she also had Cogsworth on her pink Disney dress!

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Clarkson has often shared her daughter’s adorable moments on social media, and the 3-year-old is seemingly already a big fan of movies.

The Voice coach revealed in October that actress Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman was especially meaningful to her because of River Rose.

“[River Rose] loves Wonder Woman,” Clarkson said at Variety’s Power of Women event. “She’s 3. I probably shouldn’t show it to her. I know I’m being judged, [but] all the grown-up stuff goes over her head.”

Kelly Clarkson/Twitter

Adding, “It’s nice to have this bold, female figure for your girl.”

Most recently at the Golden Globe Awards, the “Love So Soft” singer opened up to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, praising her daughter for having a variety of film stars to look up to, including Gadot.

“My daughter’s a huge fan too. She’s adorable. She does the fighting like the little Wonder Woman in the movie,” Clarkson said. “It’s awesome to see your little girl do that, not just be Ariel [from The Little Mermaid. Ariel’s awesome — she was my fave too, and Belle [from Beauty and the Beast] — but I’m just saying it’s cool to have a superhero chick for your daughter to be like, ‘I wanna dress like Wonder Woman.’ ”