Kelly Clarkson Gives Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Her First Taste of Nutella — and She Is Clearly a Fan!

She’s created a monster! Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter River Rose, who turns 3 in June, enjoyed her first taste of Nutella – and she’s all smiles through the chocolate spread on her chin!

In the video she shared on Instagram, River dances in her seat while munching on her toast with mom, and says she likes the taste when mom asks.

“River’s first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier 😜 #nutellagoodness #australiagoodness,” Clarkson, whose younger son Remington “Remy” Alexander turns 1 in April, wrote.

This isn’t the first time the “Piece by Piece” singer has shared an adorable moment with her daughter on social media. In October, she shared a sweet video of River dancing to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It.”

“This is totally inappropriate for a 2-year-old!” Clarkson yells jokingly as she and River dance around to the hit ’80s song, doing their part to raise awareness about the fact that an American is diagnosed with diabetes every 23 seconds.

Clarkson is also stepmother to husband Brandon Blackstock’s 14-year-old daughter Savannah and 10-year-old son Seth.