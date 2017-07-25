Kel Mitchell is a dad again!

The actor, comedian and rapper welcomed a baby girl with wife Asia Lee on Saturday, July 22, he confirmed Tuesday on Instagram.

Daughter Wisdom was 7 lbs., 11 oz. at birth “with a head full of hair and full of happiness,” writes Mitchell.

“My love Asia gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. I’m so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart.”

Continues the happy dad, “She is so adorable! My wife is the most amazing woman she was so strong throughout the birth.”

Mitchell adds that Asia is a “super woman” who amazes him “every day.”

“Thank you for this gift,” he writes. “Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing!”

Wisdom is the first child together for the couple, who tied the knot in 2012. Mitchell, 38, has two teenage children — son Lyric and daughter Allure — from a previous marriage.

Mitchell and his wife announced their baby news in February with a Good Burger-themed photo shoot, sharing that they were expecting a daughter at the couple’s gender reveal party in April.

“Its a Girl! My beautiful Wife @therealasialee and I are having a little girl!! We cant wait to meet her!!” Mitchell captioned an Instagram post of photos and a video from the bash.

“Thank you to all the friends and family that came to celebrate with us on Saturday! You all rock!” the actor added. “Thank you Jesus for blessing us with a sweet baby girl.”

In mid-July, the couple were guests of honor at a baby shower, where the mom-to-be showed off her growing bump under a gorgeous multicolored off-the-shoulder dress.

Back in March, Mitchell said the couple was trying to figure out what to call their daughter. “We’ve got a lot of people giving us names,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “Some crazy names, but you know, we’ll see.”

The new father of three added that it was actually Allure and Lyric who were providing moniker suggestions for their sibling on the way. “They’re so excited! They’re the ones giving names.”

Mitchell rose to fame from his Nickelodeon comedy series All That, where he played the echoing repair man and other roles, as well as for his portrayal as Kel Kimble in the Kenan & Kel sitcom.

The former teen star has said he struggled with depression, drugs and alcohol usage in 2004, after Kenan & Kel was cancelled and when his marriage to ex-wife Tyisha Hampton seemed to be nearing its the end.

“I felt like I’d hit a wall,” Mitchell told PEOPLE exclusively in 2015. “I was like, ‘Okay. I need to figure out what I need to do in my life.’ ”

He referred to that time as a “confusion moment,” but said that he found “peace” through his relationships with God, his children and new wife. “I enjoy living this life,” Mitchell said.