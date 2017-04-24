It’ll Be a Girl for Kel Mitchell! See the Sweet Reveal for His Baby on the Way: ‘We Can’t Wait to Meet Her’

Kel Mitchell is adding another little lady to his family!

The Kenan & Kel alum and his wife Asia Lee shared on Instagram Monday that their baby on the way is a girl, posting videos and photos from their gender-reveal party.

“Its a Girl!💖😄😊 My beautiful Wife @therealasialee and I are having a little girl!! We cant wait to meet her!!” Mitchell, 38, captioned a video and multiple snaps — including one he labeled “Pure Joy!” that shows the excitement all over his face upon seeing pink smoke.

“Thank you to all the friends and family that came to celebrate with us on saturday! You all rock!” the soon-to-be father of three added. “Thank you Jesus for blessing us with a sweet baby girl.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lee shared her own video of the reveal, in which partygoers can be heard screaming excitedly in the background as they learn the couple will be welcoming a daughter. At the end of the clip, the duo share a sweet kiss for the camera.

“Woooowww We are having a Girl! 💖😄😊 My wonderful hubby @iamkelmitchell and I can’t wait to meet her!! We are beyooooonnnddd Happy & feeling blessed!” Asia wrote, hashtagging the video, “#genderrevealparty #mommydaughtertime #mommyslittlegirl #theMitchells #IlovemyHusband.”

Mitchell and his wife of five years sported matching black shirts for the occasion, with Asia’s reading “Preggers” and the actor’s saying, “Daddy to Be, Please Wait” alongside a loading-bar graphic.

Lee and Mitchell announced their baby news with a creative photoshoot in February. Dressed in Good Burger attire and with Lee holding a bottle of orange soda, the rapper and designer bared her baby belly for the camera.

And though the world is now privy to their little one’s sex, her name might have to wait for public consumption — but it’s safe to say the moniker will probably be a unique one.

“We’ve got a lot of people giving us names,” Mitchell told PEOPLE in March. “Some crazy names, but you know we’ll see.”

The Game Shakers star added that his teenage children — daughter Allure and son Lyric — were the ones coming up with the suggestions, admitting with a laugh, “They’re so excited! They’re the ones giving names.”