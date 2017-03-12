Kel Mitchell Dishes on Picking Out a ‘Different’ Name for His New Baby: ‘We Like to Have Fun’

Kel Mitchell is super excited about his impending bundle of joy.

“It’s so awesome,” Mitchell told PEOPLE at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles. “It’s so beautiful.”

And the Game Shakers star, who is expecting his third child — and first with Asia Lee — couldn’t help but share his love for his pregnant wife.

“She looks beautiful, and I’m just having so much fun,” shares Mitchell, 38. “I’m excited.”

Even though the couple just announced the pregnancy on social media in February, they’ll soon know if they’re welcoming a baby boy or girl. “We’re having a gender party!” says Mitchell. “So we’ll find out together.”

In the mean time, the parents-to-be are still trying to figure out names.

“We’ve got a lot of people giving us names,” says Mitchell. “Some crazy names, but you know we’ll see.” In fact, Mitchell says his daughter Allure, 15, and son, Lyric, 17, are the ones coming up with the suggestions.

“They’re so excited! They’re the ones giving names,” laughs Mitchell.

As for whether the All That and Kenan & Kel alum is up for a quirky name for his little one?

“We like to have fun — you know what I mean — with everything,” he explains. “So even with the name, I think it should be a different type of name.”

And with a new baby on the way along with gearing up to film his comedy special Where’s Kel? in June, Mitchell says he credits faith to being able to do it all.

“We pray together,” says Mitchell. “We’re big on faith, and I think that really helps you know getting the household all together.”