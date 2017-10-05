She's Nesting! Go Inside Scandal's Katie Lowes' 'Sustainable' Nautical-Themed Nursery for Her Son

Katie Lowes is ready for baby!

The expectant Scandal star is gearing up to welcome her first child, a son, with husband Adam Shapiro.

As part of that preparation, the twosome enlisted the help of interior designers Laurel & Wolf to bring their new home vision to life — including crafting the perfect sleep space for their baby boy on the way.

“My favorite pieces are definitely in the nursery. We went with this brand, Oeuf, and it’s what we used for the crib, changing table, bookshelf – I started crying reading their mission statement,” Lowes, 36, says in a new interview with Laurel & Wolf.

“Until you get pregnant, you never know about baby brands and baby furniture, but it’s actually a choice,” she adds. “And Oeuf is a very affordable company and everything is organic – chemically free, sustainable. It’s all beautifully made and can also transition from babies to toddlers. Everything has conversion kits, so it’s practicable.”

“Obviously, I’ve become obsessed with this company and I’m obsessed because it’s where my baby is going to be spending a million hours a day – napping and sleeping – and I started to already become the mom who cares about what they will be breathing in and what kind of materials they’re sleeping on,” says Lowes.

Aside from products by Oeuf, the actress’s son will be sleeping on top of Target’s whale-pattern Cloud Island crib sheet and snuggling with the matching plush blanket — which fit with the sea-life theme throughout the room.

“Home has really changed for me as of recent,” Lowes tells Laurel & Wolf. “We both work out of our home and obviously I’m about to pop and am nesting so it’s awesome that I’m nesting like crazy in this newly designed home, and I love what it looks like. I just really, really love being here.”

“I used to be obsessed with always being out and about, but I just really, really love being in our home now,” she explains. “We’re going to have a baby and a lot of our friends are having kids or already have kids … home to me now means enjoying meals with friends, making memories with our kid, having people over in the backyard, birthdays, anniversaries. And making a delicious post-pregnancy cocktail in our home bar.”