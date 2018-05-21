Katie Lowes is speaking out about her loss.

On the latest episode of her new motherhood-focused Shondaland podcast Katie’s Crib, the Scandal star and mother of one opens up about suffering a miscarriage before the birth of son Albee, now 7 months.

“The initial feeling, when I found out there was no heartbeat from the doctor in a routine checkup, was like, ‘Okay, let’s Olivia Pope the situation, let’s fix it,’ ” said Lowes, 36.

” ‘Let’s make the schedule, let’s get to the hospital, let’s get the [dilation & curettage],’ ” recalled the actress of her all-business get-go reaction. ” ‘When can I start trying again?’ ”

Katie Lowes and husband Adam Shapiro John Salangsang/Invision/AP

The reality set in soon after for the star, who describes the hormonal shift following the miscarriage (and the time after), when she was “massively sad” for quite a while.

“As soon as it set in that I’d had a miscarriage, what happens is you have a major hormonal drop-off,” Lowes explains. “And I think I was massively sad for about three months, and I was only pregnant for three months.”

Katie Lowes Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Lowes and husband Adam Shapiro welcomed their first child last fall, the actress announced on social media in early October.

“Baby’s first #Scandal live tweet! Adam and I are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro into our family! We’re happy & healthy!” the new mom shared on Twitter and Instagram.