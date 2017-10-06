Motherhood? It’s handled.

Scandal star Katie Lowes announced the birth of her first child, son Albee on social media Thursday, which also happened to be the final season premiere of the ABC drama.

“Baby’s first #Scandal live tweet! Adam and I are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro into our family! We’re happy & healthy!” the new mom shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Lowes announced her pregnancy with husband Adam Shapiro in May, joking to Jimmy Kimmel that the then-parents-to-be — who wed in 2012 — had “zero names” in mind for their son on the way.

Baby’s first #Scandal live tweet! Adam and I are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro into our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator pic.twitter.com/mA1JnneE4M — Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) October 6, 2017

Future baby Shapirlowes just wrapped Fraturday like a boss. #scandal 👶🏻 A post shared by Katie Lowes (@ktqlowes) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

The actress previously revealed her birth plan for the October cover story of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, explaining, “I wanted a doula because it’s my first baby and I want to be able to call her when I’m going into labor so she can come over and help us go through the early stage.”

She added, “My husband and I are both actors; we’re obviously dramatic. So we want someone who is able to say, ‘This is normal. You’re okay; let’s do another lap around the house. Let’s bounce on a ball, let’s walk down the street.’ ”

Is it a selfie is there's two of us? Oh wait But isn't it a selfie even when there's a bunch of people in it Or no? I don't know, I suck at selfies. Hi everyone. Love from #Scandal A post shared by Katie Lowes (@ktqlowes) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Lowes, 36, explained to Fit Pregnancy and Baby that she doesn’t want to “rush to the hospital too soon” – not until she’s “officially freaked out.”

“But [the doula will] be there as our advocate and as someone who has gone through this many more times than we have,” she added.

Ahead of their baby’s arrival, Lowes said she only had one wish: “Now more than ever, to just please let my son be healthy and happy and safe. That’s all that matters.”