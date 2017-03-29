Katie Holmes Says She and Suri Were ‘Hurt So Badly’ By Hillary Clinton’s Loss: We Have a ‘Long Way to Go as Women’

Katie Holmes is getting candid about the 2016 presidential election — and how it has affected her family.

On Wednesday, the star of The Kennedys: After Camelot spoke with Jenna Bush Hager for her SiriusXM TODAY Show Radio special “The Jenna Bush Hager Show!”

In the interview with the former first daughter, the longtime actress and newly minted director discussed how Hillary Clinton‘s loss has resonated with both herself and daughter Suri, 10.

“I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it just hurt so badly when she didn’t,” said Holmes, 38 — who, coincidentally, played the titular role in the 2004 romantic comedy First Daughter.

Adds the star, who is raising Suri in New York City, “I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, ‘Oh, we have a lot … a long way to go as women.’ ”

The mother of one reprises her role as former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the follow-up to the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys. And the experience is personal for Holmes — the youngest of five children and raising a daughter of her own.

“We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people,” she says. “Because as hard as we think we have it, there’s so many women in the world that have it so much harder and we really need to be strong and help them.”

She continues, “And help each other, so that strength is No. 1, and having a great education.”

Clinton isn’t just a name in the news for Holmes and her mini-me. In December, the duo met the politician and her daughter Chelsea Clinton at a private fundraiser on the eve of Holmes’ birthday.

“I raise my child like my sisters raise their children and how I was raised,” she said on Wednesday’s episode of The View. “I love being a parent, and I feel really blessed to have such a sweet little girl.”

The Kennedys: After Camelot‘s world premiere airs Sunday on Reelz.