Katie Holmes is a regular mom — not a “cool mom.”

The 38-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum paid a visit to Today on Wednesday, where she opened up about her preteen daughter Suri — and the fear some parents have of their kids pulling away once they become teenagers.

“You know, she is 11½ and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well,” Holmes told Today anchor Matt Lauer when asked if she was worried about there being a time “when Mom stops being cool.”

“I’m enjoying this time — I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years,” she added. “I never was cool. So I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m totally ready for this.”

Of course, Holmes and Suri are incredibly close — with the actress often sharing their adorable mother/daughter moments on social media.

The soon-to-be middle-schooler was also her mom’s mini-me in July, wearing a pretty printed dress and big pink bow while flashing a huge grin as she posed with Holmes and Ben Platt backstage at Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen.

Holmes has been candid about her appreciation for raising Suri in the city, telling PEOPLE in 2016, “There is so much at your fingertips.”

“I love [the Museum of Modern Art],” said the star, who regularly shares her love of art on her Instagram account. “We just saw the Picasso exhibit. And the Met, of course. I love the gallery district, the Natural History Museum.”

Elsewhere in Holmes’ Today interview, the star opened up about her new film Logan Lucky — and why she loves heist movies.

“It’s a fantasy and it takes you on this ride and it’s fun,” she says. “I loved watching Logan Lucky. I felt entertained the entire time and it wasn’t too serious and exactly what we need right now.”

Logan Lucky opens Friday in theaters.