People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Babies

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Enjoy Their Vacation at the Beach — See the Cute Photos!

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Katie Holmes/Instagram

Time for some mother-daughter bonding!

Katie Holmes, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, Suri, celebrated the Easter holiday with family at a beach in Florida. The Batman Begins actress shared several photos of their vacation on Instagram, including a slow-motion video of Suri throwing a football.

💪💪💪💪💪💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

#family #love #gratitude ❤️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

One of her posts included members of her family, with the caption, “#family #love #gratitude.”

Happy Easter 💕💕💕💕💕

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

#beach #family #love

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

#lemonade 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

In another post, Holmes also posted a photo of Suri in a dress featuring lemons while the caption read, “#lemonade,” a clear reference to Beyoncé‘s Lemonade album.

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #love #beach #gratitude

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

The mother-daughter duo also took a sweet picture together, with Holmes writing, “My sweetie. #love #beach #gratitude,” in the caption.

Suri celebrates her 11th birthday on Tuesday, which might have made her mom a bit sentimental. Holmes recently shared an adorable black-and-white throwback of her daughter, who holds her hair back as she totes a tiny bag and smiles off-camera.

“#tbt my sweet angel,” Holmes wrote.

Happy almost birthday, Suri!