Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Enjoy Their Vacation at the Beach — See the Cute Photos!

Time for some mother-daughter bonding!
Katie Holmes, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, Suri, celebrated the Easter holiday with family at a beach in Florida. The Batman Begins actress shared several photos of their vacation on Instagram, including a slow-motion video of Suri throwing a football.
One of her posts included members of her family, with the caption, “#family #love #gratitude.”
In another post, Holmes also posted a photo of Suri in a dress featuring lemons while the caption read, “#lemonade,” a clear reference to Beyoncé‘s Lemonade album.
The mother-daughter duo also took a sweet picture together, with Holmes writing, “My sweetie. #love #beach #gratitude,” in the caption.
Suri celebrates her 11th birthday on Tuesday, which might have made her mom a bit sentimental. Holmes recently shared an adorable black-and-white throwback of her daughter, who holds her hair back as she totes a tiny bag and smiles off-camera.
“#tbt my sweet angel,” Holmes wrote.
Happy almost birthday, Suri!