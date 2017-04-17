Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Enjoy Their Vacation at the Beach — See the Cute Photos!

Time for some mother-daughter bonding!

Katie Holmes, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, Suri, celebrated the Easter holiday with family at a beach in Florida. The Batman Begins actress shared several photos of their vacation on Instagram, including a slow-motion video of Suri throwing a football.

💪💪💪💪💪💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

#family #love #gratitude ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

One of her posts included members of her family, with the caption, “#family #love #gratitude.”

Happy Easter 💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

#beach #family #love A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

#lemonade 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

In another post, Holmes also posted a photo of Suri in a dress featuring lemons while the caption read, “#lemonade,” a clear reference to Beyoncé‘s Lemonade album.

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #love #beach #gratitude A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

The mother-daughter duo also took a sweet picture together, with Holmes writing, “My sweetie. #love #beach #gratitude,” in the caption.

Suri celebrates her 11th birthday on Tuesday, which might have made her mom a bit sentimental. Holmes recently shared an adorable black-and-white throwback of her daughter, who holds her hair back as she totes a tiny bag and smiles off-camera.

“#tbt my sweet angel,” Holmes wrote.

Happy almost birthday, Suri!