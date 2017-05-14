Katie Holmes Celebrates Mother’s Day with Her Mini-me Suri After Meeting with Jamie Foxx in Paris

Katie Holmes celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing adorable photos of herself with her daughter Suri on Sunday.

The actress, 38, posted two shots of herself with her 11-year-old daughter — one showing Suri standing next to her mom while she wore an elegant gown and greeting a friend and another showing the two lounging together, with Holmes kissing her little elbow.

While it’s unclear if the photos Holmes shared were from her actual Mother’s Day celebrations, she has been jet-setting quite a bit over the past week.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Holmes was spotted spending time with Jamie Foxx in Paris last week.

Happy Mother's Day!!!!! #blessed 💕💕💕💕💕 @georginachapmanmarchesa A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

#happymothersday 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

The notoriously private duo have been the subject of romance rumors since 2013, and although they’ve never officially confirmed a relationship, multiple sources have told PEOPLE the low-key pair have been casually spending time together for years.

Holmes, 38, arrived in Paris last Sunday and met up at a hotel with Foxx, 49, who had been in town to shoot his new Robin Hood movie.

Meanwhile, Holmes’ ex-husband and Suri’s father Tom Cruise has been shooting the sixth installment of his Mission: Impossible franchise in Paris. Last Tuesday, the actor was shooting just a few blocks from Foxx and Holmes’ hotel. (Holmes and Cruise were married from 2006 to 2012.)

After enjoying the low-key getaway, Foxx and Holmes caught a flight out of town on Thursday morning.

Holmes wasn’t the only star who shared sweet Mother’s Day messages on Sunday. Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and more celebrity moms chronicled their day on social media.