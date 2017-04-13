Katie Holmes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of 'Sweet Angel' Suri

Too cute at every age.

Katie Holmes spent some time reminiscing on social media Thursday, sharing an undated throwback image of her look-alike daughter Suri.

In the black-and-white candid shot, Suri – now 10 – held back her hair as she toted a tiny bag and smiled off-camera.

“#tbt my sweet angel,” wrote Holmes, 38, of the walk down memory lane.

The adorable mother-daughter duo‘s adventures – in and out of home base New York City – are often documented on Holmes’ Instagram accounts.

In an interview with Town & Country last month, Holmes stressed that Suri – her only child with ex Tom Cruise – is the most important person in her life.

“It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood,” she said. “I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Holmes has also shared that she takes parenting inspiration from her own mother, telling PEOPLE last fall, “She’s just so kind and has such a pure heart; she really leads with those two qualities, so I try to do the same.”

She added of mom Kathleen, “She’s just so kind and very generous, so I try my best to embody that and pass that on to my own daughter.”