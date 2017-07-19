Girls' Night on Broadway! Katie Holmes and Daughter Suri See Dear Evan Hansen - and Visit Star Ben Platt Backstage

When you’re an N.Y.C. resident, it’s a tradition to take in a Broadway show here and there. But when you’re the daughter of a famous actress, you might get a few more perks.

Such was the case Tuesday night for Katie Holmes‘ 11-year-old daughter Suri, who hung out backstage at the Music Box Theater to visit with Dear Evan Hansen‘s Tony-winning star Ben Platt.

The soon-to-be middle-schooler was her mom’s mini-me, wearing a pretty printed dress and big pink bow while flashing a huge grin as she posed with Holmes and Platt, 23.

This was at least the second time Holmes, 38, has taken in the musical. In April, she shared an image of the Playbill, captioning it, “Love this show so much! Thank u to this amazing cast for such incredible performances!”

The Music Box Theater is familiar to Holmes, who starred in the 2012 play Dead Accounts there. The actress’ second big foray onto the Broadway stage, her Dead Accounts appearance followed a 2008 role in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

Holmes and her daughter have frequented Broadway often in recent years, taking in shows like Finding Neverland — where Holmes’ mom Kathleen joined the duo.

The mother of one has been candid about her appreciation for raising Suri in the city, telling PEOPLE in 2016, “There is so much at your fingertips.”

“I love [the Museum of Modern Art],” said Holmes, who regularly shares her love of art on her Instagram account. “We just saw the Picasso exhibit. And the Met, of course. I love the gallery district, the Natural History Museum.”