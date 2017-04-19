Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Celebrates Her 11th Birthday with Three Cakes — See the Cute Pics!

Happy Birthday, Suri!

The young style star celebrated her 11th birthday on Tuesday, and had three birthday cakes, cupcakes and a glittery Happy Birthday sign to show for it, according to Katie Holmes‘ Instagram.

A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie 💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

“A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie,” Holmes, 38, wrote in the caption.

In a second post, the Ocean’s Eight actress also showed a ceiling full of balloons against a chandelier.

🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

The mother-daughter duo has been enjoying the last few days, embarking on a getaway to Florida over the Easter weekend to spend time with their family at the beach.

In one cute photo, the two looked happy and relaxed as they hugged before Suri’s big day.

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 #love #beach #gratitude A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

“My sweetie. #love #beach #gratitude,” Holmes captioned.

#lemonade 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

In another snapshot, the proud mom seemed to also give a shout out to Beyoncé’s Lemonade album, writing, “#lemonade,” in a photo of Suri wearing a dress designed with lemons.

Holmes recently shared an adorable black-and-white throwback of her daughter, who holds her hair back as she totes a tiny bag and smiles off-camera.

“#tbt my sweet angel,” Holmes wrote.