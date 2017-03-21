Babies
Proof That Katie Holmes & Suri Have the Cutest Mother-Daughter Dates Ever
Trips to Disney, endless mani parties and designer dress-up: How much do you want an invite to their next outing?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
1 of 10
THEY GO TO BASKETBALL GAMES
The actress and her daughter showed off their sporty sides while attending a game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers.
2 of 10
THEY HANG WITH OTHER COOL MOTHERS AND DAUGHTERS
Of course these two do mommy-and-me playdates better than everyone else! Katie and Suri met up with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton backstage at the presidential candidate's exclusive fundraiser in December 2015, where new mom Chelsea bonded with Suri (and, we assume, picked up some pint-sized style tips for daughter Charlotte).
3 of 10
THEY TAKE THE STAGE AT CONCERTS
Leave it to these two to up the mother-daughter date ante. Katie and Suri joined the star-studded crew that included First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kerry Washington at the Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C., where they waved to the Central Park crowd from on stage before Suri watched Mom speak.
4 of 10
THEIR HUGS ARE CONTAGIOUS
Here's an embrace that prompts us to buy a one-way ticket home to see Mom – even though we don't fit into her arms quite as perfectly as Suri does anymore.
5 of 10
THEY HANG WITH MICKEY MOUSE
If your childhood involved a trip (or two, or more – lucky you!) to the happiest place on earth, well, just consider it one of the many, many things you have in common with Suri Cruise. "Nothing like a day @disneyland #weareblessed," mom Katie Holmes captioned the sweet snap from their summer outing.
6 of 10
THEY DRESS UP LIKE NO ONE'S WATCHING
Multi-colored boas, oversized glasses, some major bling: Your typical Wednesday attire, no?
7 of 10
THEY KNOW THE ONE THING EVERY GIRL PARTY NEEDS
And that thing is lots and lots of mani-pedi color options. (Okay, so make that 5,839 things.)
8 of 10
REALLY – THEY'RE #GIRLTIME EXPERTS
And that means Suri and Holmes don't even need a glam squad.
9 of 10
THEY LET THEIR FAVORITE SQUAD MEMBERS IN ON THE FUN, TOO
Oh, you know, just trying on fancy tutus and talking fashion with designer Zac Posen, who happens to be good friends with Holmes.
10 of 10
THEY DOCUMENT THEIR ADORABLENESS IN AN ADORABLE WAY
Mother-daughter dates, no matter how high-profile or casual, are well documented on Holmes's Instagram. And this is the kind of picture we know they'll cherish forever.