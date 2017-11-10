Happy Birthday, St. Julien! Kathryn C. Dennis Celebrates Her Son Turning 2 with Sweet Instagram Video

Happy birthday, St. Julien!

Southern Charm star Kathryn C. Dennis celebrated her baby boy turning 2 with a sweet Instagram video featuring her son and her 3-year-old daughter Kensie blowing out his birthday candles together.

In the video, Dennis, and a man who’s presumably ex Thomas Ravenel, with whom Dennis previously had a contentious custody battle with, sing “Happy Birthday” before figuring out the logistics of how their son was going to blow out his candles.

Enlisting the help of St. Julien’s older sister, the two children blow out his birthday candles together, as Dennis asks her son if he made a wish.

“Our little man is 2!!!!!!!” she enthusiastically captioned the video.

In May, during an episode of Southern Charm, Ravenel revealed that Dennis had extended him an olive branch in the midst of their custody battle by sending him a letter making amends.

In Dennis’ letter, she admitted to being “truly regretful of the way things ended with us, leaving our children with only their father or their mother, and never both together. For that, I am truly and sincerely sorry to them — but also to you.”