Bikini Mama! Katherine Webb-McCarron Shows Off Toned Bod with Son Tripp

It was a splish-splash kind of Tuesday for Katherine Webb-McCarron and her son Tripp!

The former Miss Alabama USA posted new snaps to her Instagram feed and story on Tuesday, giving her followers a glimpse into some outdoor fun she shared with her 11-month-old baby boy.

“No pool no problem ☀️,” she captioned one shot, her super-fit body on display in a navy-blue bikini as she and Tripp enjoy time on a play mat that’s shooting streams of water into the air.

So happy to be his momma A post shared by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb) on May 16, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

A second photo, taken from the back, depicts the little guy seeming to want to climb onto his mom as she (literally) lets her hair down.

“So happy to be his momma,” wrote Webb-McCarron, 28.

Sunkissed 💋👙 A post shared by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Webb-McCarron’s new photos are only the latest she is sharing of her post-baby body. The model and wife of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron previously revealed on social media that she gained 44 lbs. while pregnant with Tripp, losing 20 of those within nine days of giving birth.

“Say what you want, but I feel great about myself even with the extra cellulite on my butt and stretch marks so shoot me if I felt banging for once in this bikini..okkkkk 💅🏼,” she captioned a mirror selfie one month postpartum.