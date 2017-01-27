Katherine Webb Criticized for Photo of Son’s Bare Bottom That Says ‘the Only Time Butt Dimples Are Cute’

While Ashley Graham is sharing pictures celebrating her cellulite, fellow model Katherine Webb is drawing criticism after posting a photo of her son’s rear with the caption: “The only time butt dimples are cute.”

Webb, mom to son Tripp, 8 months, with NFL quarterback husband AJ McCarron, posted the photo Thursday before giving Tripp a bath.

A debate quickly broke out in the comments over whether Webb’s caption was body shaming.

“It’s natural to have butt dimples, not everyone’s perfect,” writes one commenter. “Stop encouraging body shaming.”

“@KatherineWebb gotta stop body shaming, you’re beautiful and perfect, we get it!” adds another.

But others said people were just being oversensitive.

“Lol oh goodness… some people really have nothing to do with their time but to make something so innocent into something negative. #babydimplesarethebest” one argued back.

“Good God – the internet is filled with the perpetually offended. Not everything should be posted – But there’s nothing wrong with this – If this photo offends you you are the problem.”

Webb has been documenting her post-baby weight loss progress on Instagram, and says pregnancy gave her a new appreciation for her body.

“I gained 44 lbs. during my pregnancy, so this post isn’t meant to be ‘humble,’’ ” she wrote in June. “Say what you want, but I feel great about myself even with the extra cellulite on my butt and stretch marks, so shoot me if I felt banging for once in this bikini.”