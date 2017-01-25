Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant

Katherine Heigl is working on a couple of big-time roles: she’s about to return to the small screen in Doubt and is now a new mom of three after welcoming her first son in December.

Her daughters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4, have new roles of their own, too: They’re now big sisters!

Sitting down at home in Utah for this week’s PEOPLE cover story, Heigl shares how she broke the news to her girls that they were getting a new baby brother, now 5-week-old Joshua Bishop.

Heigl and husband Josh Kelley waited until she was 12 weeks along before telling them that she was pregnant. “I was so relieved to get to share it,” she says, revealing her daughters were the first to hear about the baby after Kelley and Heigl’s mother, Nancy.