We Found It: Katherine Heigl’s Heart-Print Baby Carrier (Plus Five Other Precious Patterns!)

Katherine Heigl is a mama on the move — and she’s got the gear to support it.

The 38-year-old mother of three posted a snap to Instagram over the weekend, showing off her multitasking skills while wearing her 7-month-old son Joshua Bishop in a super cute yellow baby carrier with a heart pattern.

“The truth is, said baby started pitching a fit moments after this pic was taken and the whole DIY project went up in smoke until I put him down for his nap,” Heigl captioned the photo honestly.

Even though motherhood isn’t always easy, at least the actress and lifestyle blogger is prepared with her trusty carrier: the Baby Tula Free-to-Grow carrier in Play, which retails for $159 at Target.

Want to channel the Grey’s Anatomy alum’s super-mom moments, but have a different look in mind? Check out five of our favorite Baby Tulas below!

Shop It! Baby Tula Free-to-Grow Baby Carrier in Connect ($159), nordstrom.com

Shop It! Baby Tula Ergonomic Carrier in Shenandoah ($139), amazon.com

Shop It! Baby Tula Ergonomic Carrier in Archer ($149), amazon.com

Shop It! Baby Tula Free-to-Grow Baby Carrier in Wonder ($159), amazon.com

Shop It! Baby Tula Ergonomic Free-to-Grow Baby Carrier in Discover ($159), amazon.com