Katherine Heigl Kicks Off Day ‘Soaking Up Some Morning Baby Love’ with Newborn Son

Katherine Heigl‘s morning routine begins with snuggles with her 5-week old son, Joshua Bishop Jr.

The 38-year-old Doubt star was caught by husband Josh Kelley “soaking up some morning baby love,” as she wrote in an adorable mother/son Instagram shot she shared on Saturday.

It was likely payback for Kelley, who himself was caught cuddling up with his newborn son by Heigl on Monday — a sweet end to the singer’s 37th birthday.

“How @joshbkelley is finishing off his birthday, with sleepy snuggles from his namesake!” Heigl wrote in the photo’s caption, as her son slept on her husband’s chest. “Could not be more grateful for this extraordinary man and for this extraordinary day that he was born!”

The couple married in December 2007, and share two daughters together — Joshua Jr.’s big sisters Adalaide, 4½, and Naleigh, 8.

They were all featured in a recent PEOPLE cover story, where they talked about their new life as a family of five.

