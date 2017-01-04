Daddy's Girls! Katherine Heigl's Daughters Share Piano Lesson with Dad, Singer Josh Kelley

Singer Josh Kelley has a fountain of good material.

The 36-year-old was captured playing the piano with his daughters in an Instagram video taken by wife, actress Katherine Heigl, on Tuesday.

The caption was simple but sweet: “Daddy/daughter work session,” Heigl, 38, wrote. “How @joshbkelley comes up with new material! I think they’re on to something! #daddysgirls #thoseheavenlydays #badlandsranch.”

The couple’s daughters, Adalaide Marie Hope, 4, sat on her father’s lap while her sister, Naleigh Mi-Eun, 8, stood close as their dad played some tunes on the piano.

It was a sweet moment that topped off an even sweeter holiday for the family. Heigl posted a photo of herself with her daughters on New Year’s Eve, showing off her daughter’s in matching black and white striped dresses.

“Happy New Years Eve from the Kelley girls!” the caption read. “Here’s to a spectacular, joyful abundant 2017 for all!”

Heigl and Kelley married in 2007. The two announced they were expecting their third child, a boy, in June.

“The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family,” the couple tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us filled with hope, anticipation, and hormones. Well, only I’m filled with hormones, but everyone in the family gets to enjoy them,” Heigl jokes. “We couldn’t be more excited to be able to finally share this news with our fans and are looking forward to continuing to share the journey with you all. xoxo, Katie and Josh.”