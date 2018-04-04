Katherine Heigl Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to 'Extraordinary' Daughter Adalaide

It’s Adalaide Marie Hope‘s birthday!

The younger daughter of Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley turned 6 on Tuesday — and as a result, was the subject of a touching Instagram post from her proud mama.

“It is this extraordinary creatures birthday,” the 39-year-old actress and blogger captioned a dual photo set of Adalaide on the beach, wearing a ruffled two-piece swimsuit and a huge smile.

“Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley is many many wonderful and perfect things!” Heigl continues. “She’s all fire and feistiness. She’s warm morning snuggles and late evening cuddles. She is a fierce and bossy lover of animals, her sister, her cousin and her little brother.”

“She will stone cold shut you out if you cross her but be the first to smile in a staring contest,” she writes. “She laughs at all her own jokes and twice as hard at yours and would eat nothing but sweets all day if I let her (saying no to skittles earns me one of those stone cold shut outs!)”

Adalaide Kelley Katherine Heigl/Instagram

But Adalaide’s soft side is in full swing. As Heigl explains, “She asked for nothing but baby dolls for Christmas and her birthday and spends hours fussing over all of them like the tender hearted mama she is in her soul.”

“She has brought me an abundance of joy, laughter, love and purpose,” writes the Grey’s Anatomy alum and mother of three. “She has grounded my life and my path with her fire and passion her love and loyalty her courage and glee.”

Heigl ends the post by lamenting being away from Adalaide on her special day, but expressing her gratitude for having her daughter in her life.

“I’m heartbroken that I was not home to celebrate with my girl today but I will close my eyes now and picture her wrapped up in my arms and hope that my out of tune FaceTime Happy Birthday song stuck in her heart and filled her up with all my unconditional love on her very special day!” she writes. “I love you peanut! Like … A LOT!! HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! 🎁 ❤❤🎉🎂😘”