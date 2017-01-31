Sleepy Snuggles! Katherine Heigl Snaps Adorable Pic of Hubby Josh Kelley Craddling Their Sleeping Son

Nothing beats snuggling with your baby boy!

Katherine Heigl took to Instagram Monday night to share an adorable photo of husband and musician Josh Kelley, enjoying some cuddle time with their newborn son, Joshua Bishop Jr.

The singer, who turned 37 on Monday, smiled as his son slept on his chest.

“How @joshbkelley is finishing off his birthday, with sleepy snuggles from his namesake!” Heigl wrote in the caption. “Could not be more grateful for this extraordinary man and for this extraordinary day that he was born!”

“Happy Birthday to the sexiest, funniest, smartest, most talented, charming man I have ever met!” she continued. “Oh and he’s not too shabby in the Dad department either…is there ANYTHING the man can not do??!!!”

Earlier in the day, Kelley — who also shares daughters Adalaide, 4½, and Naleigh, 8, with Heigl — posted a photo on Instagram of him and his son bonding during nap time. The cute photo even had the hashtag #thejoshuas, along with the caption, “Mom caught us nappin on the job!!!”

Mom caught us nappin on the job!!! #thejoshuas A photo posted by Josh Kelley (@joshbkelley) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:44am PST

The family was featured in last week’s PEOPLE cover story, where they talk about their new life as a family of five.

“We’re at the point where we’re really obsessed with him!” says the Grey’s Anatomy alum, 38, of her new baby boy. “With a newborn, you’re forced to be still … and you have this beautiful reason to do that.”

Adds Heigl of herself and her daughters, “This little boy is going to have all these girls fawning over him.”