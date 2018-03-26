Kate Hudson Wants to Have Another Child — Hopefully a Girl!

Kate Hudson would like to have more children — so long as it’s what her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa wants too.

When asked about her thoughts on having more kids, Hudson, 38, told U.K. newspaper The Times, “I’d like to! I’m not done yet.”

Hudson, who is already mother to two boys, added that “a girl would be fun,” but her future plans would depend on her boyfriend. “We’ll see. We’ll see how many Danny wants,” she remarked.

The Deepwater Horizon actress shares son Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, the lead singer of The Black Crowes, and Bingham, 6, with ex-fiancé Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

Kate Hudson and son Ryder Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Although Hudson was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger while out with Fujikawa in January, a source previously told PEOPLE the couple are not engaged.

As the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their first date in December, Hudson revealed that she’d actually known Fujikawa since she was 23 and “enormously pregnant” with her son Ryder.

Posting a snap of them kissing on Instagram, the star explained that the pair had been a part of the same social circle “for over a decade,” because Fujikawa’s stepsisters, Sara and Erin Foster, are two of Hudson’s best friends.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date,” she captioned the post, although she went on to add that Fujikawa waited “months” before he made his first move.

Continuing she wrote, “And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!”

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson J. Countess/WireImage

Although romance rumors first swirled around the pair after they were spotted kissing in March, they waited to make their red carpet debut together in May at the premiere of Snatched, which starred Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Fujikawa fits right into her hip lifestyle.

“Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” the source explained, adding that “Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”