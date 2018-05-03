Kate Hudson on How Her Third Pregnancy Is Different — from Prenatal Yoga to Morning Sickness

Kate Hudson is embracing her third pregnancy — both the good and the not-so-good.

The 39-year-old actress and Fabletics co-founder spoke to PEOPLE for this week’s issue about her athletic-wear brand, as well as her daughter on the way with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

“There’s all kind of differences,” Hudson says of how this pregnancy has been unique compared to her previous ones. “They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It’s been interesting so far.”

The star says she’s most looking forward to “balancing out the masculine [and] feminine in the house” with the arrival of her baby girl. (Hudson is also mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and ex-husband Chris Robinson, respectively).

“I’m no longer outnumbered. Well, we are still out numbered,” the Bride Wars actress tells PEOPLE, adding, “I look forward to having feminine energy.”

The goals Hudson has for her sons in teaching them how to be good big brothers to their sister on the way isn’t much different from the lessons she strives to instill in them on a daily basis.

“Hopefully your goal for any child when you are raising them is to be good, kind people,” she tells PEOPLE. “Getting into parenting, that’s another conversation — I don’t have any soundbites on parenting. But you do want your children … the goal obviously, for me, is [for them] to be good and kind.”

Fabletics has partnered with Girl Up, a movement dedicated to furthering gender equality across the world by encouraging girls from all walks of life and helping arm them with the tools they need to become leaders.

The partnership has generated a brand new collection from Fabletics, which launches in May ahead of Mother’s Day and is something Hudson tells PEOPLE “happened organically.”

“It makes total sense for us as a company to be a part of that mission with them,” she says. “That’s really fun for us to connect through that. We came up with the ‘Girl Almighty’ slogan to put on our collection, and we are all loving that it’s just about supporting more women, more young girls.”

Hudson explains to PEOPLE that, for her, “it is all about tuning in and listening to yourself” when it comes to handling the numerous physical challenges of pregnancy.

“The stakes are higher because it is not about you anymore, it is about this other being growing inside of you, but right now she is kind of letting me know that we have to take it easy,” says the actress of her unborn daughter. “So I’m doing a lot of walking, I’m doing some amazing prenatal yoga that I’m loving, which I’ve never done with my pregnancies. So this is a first and it’s been amazing, but slow and steady.”

“When you become the vessel, when you have the privilege of carrying life and giving life, you have to listen, and so right now I think it is all about taking it easy,” she adds. “So the things that I am doing are quite easygoing.”

