Bump This Way! 'Papa' Steven Tyler Cradles Pregnant Kate Hudson's Belly in Sweet New Snap

Steven Tyler doesn’t want to miss a thing about Kate Hudson‘s pregnancy.

The Aerosmith frontman, 70, was snapped giving some love to Hudson’s baby bump over the weekend, placing his hands on the pregnant actress’ growing belly and throwing a sheepish smile at the camera.

Hudson — who’s expecting a daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — shared the photo to her Instagram account Monday, along with a sweet message about Tyler.

“Baby girl got some good hugs from Papa Tyler this weekend 💝 ,” Hudson, 38, captioned her post, tagging both the rocker and his daughter Liv Tyler, a close pal of Hudson’s since childhood.

Hudson revealed on April 6 that she and Fujikawa are expecting their first child together and Hudson’s third total, sharing a video of the couple’s exciting reveal of the baby’s sex.

“SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” the mom-to-be wrote to accompany the clip.

The baby girl will join big brothers Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, Hudson’s sons from her previous relationships with Matthew Bellamy and Chris Robinson, respectively.

Since announcing her bundle of joy on the way, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress has appeared in Hong Kong to help cut the blue ribbon at the House of Harry Winston‘s second retail store opening, as well as alongside Fujikawa at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s star-studded engagement party over the weekend.

Earlier this month at Daily Front Row’s fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Hudson’s best friend (and Fujikawa’s stepsister) Erin Foster opened up about the happy couple and their daughter on the way, explaining it will be “interesting” to see their parenting dynamic.

“Kate is a really good mom. She’s strict. She’s really good with boundaries. She’s tough,” Foster told PEOPLE. “And Danny is like a hippie. He’s very ethereal and go-with-the-flow, so it will be interesting to see how that happens.”