Pregnant Kate Hudson Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing She's Expecting a Daughter

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so it’s no shocker that Kate Hudson‘s first outing since announcing she is expecting a baby girl was for famed jewelry brand Harry Winston.

The 38-year-old actress helped cut the blue ribbon Tuesday at the House of Harry Winston‘s second retail store in Hong Kong, located inside the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Although she wowed in a bling-worthy necklace and bracelets from the brand, all eyes were on the glimpse of the star’s baby bump beneath her long black gown.

Hudson revealed in a surprise video Friday that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting their first child together and Hudson’s third total. She’s already mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, but baby No. 3 will be her first daughter.

“SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” the mom-to-be captioned the video.

She added, “[It] was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me [queasy] and thinking too much about Insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.”

A source told PEOPLE of the couple’s reaction to the pregnancy, “They are very happy. They have been trying to get pregnant.”

Fujikawa’s stepsister Erin Foster told reporters Sunday at Daily Front Row’s fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards that Hudson was really crossing her fingers for a daughter.

“[Kate] wanted a girl so badly and they really didn’t know until they popped the balloons and pink came out, so it was really exciting,” Foster told reporters. “I don’t know if you saw [sister Sara Foster] jumping on top of Kate like a psychopath but we were just so excited about her having a girl.”

Foster told PEOPLE she can’t wait to see how the couple tackle parenting together. “Kate is a really good mom. She’s strict. She’s really good with boundaries. She’s tough,” Foster said. “And Danny is like a hippie. He’s very ethereal and go-with-the-flow, so it will be interesting to see how that happens.”