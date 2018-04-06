Surprise — Kate Hudson is pregnant!

The actress, 38, revealed in a shocker video Friday that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting their first child together and Hudson’s third total — a baby girl!

Hudson and Fujikawa revealed the news on the star’s Instagram account in a clip showing the couple and Hudson’s two sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, popping four huge balloons to reveal showers of pink confetti.

“SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” the mom-to-be captioned the video.

She added, “[It] was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me [queasy] and thinking too much about Insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.”

“If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing … I was lying!” Hudson continued. “BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of Insta/Snap.”

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she added. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!”

Added the actress, “My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕”

Hudson — who has been dating musician Fujikawa for a little over a year — told U.K. newspaper The Times late last month that she’d “like to” have more kids and was “not done yet” with expanding her family.

The Almost Famous actress added that “a girl would be fun,” but her future plans would depend on her boyfriend. “We’ll see. We’ll see how many Danny wants,” she remarked.