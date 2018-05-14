Pregnant Kate Hudson Poses with Her Sons on Final Mother's Day as a Mom of Two: 'Me and My Boys'

Before welcoming a baby girl to the mix, Kate Hudson is spending some quality time with her sons.

The 39-year-old actress celebrated Mother’s Day with Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and ex-husband Chris Robinson, respectively. She posed for a sweet photo with her sons in honor of the occasion, sharing the snap on Instagram.

“My ❤’s! Thank you for the best day today and everyday 😘,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “#MeAndMyBoys” and “#LoveYouSo.”

Hudson was also treated to breakfast in bed for the holiday, sharing images of a tray of food and flowers as her kids gathered around her and their aunt.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson Instagram

This is Hudson’s last Mother’s Day as a mom of two — the Fabletics co-founder revealed her pregnancy on April 6 via an adorable Instagram video, screaming with joy after popping huge balloons that revealed the sex of her baby with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — a girl.

Although Hudson’s baby news came as a surprise to fans, a source previously told PEOPLE that the couple are “very happy” because they had “been trying to get pregnant.”

Despite having two previous pregnancies to draw experience from, Hudson recently told PEOPLE that the third time has presented its own challenges.

“There’s all kind of differences,” she explained. “They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It’s been interesting so far.”

And although she’ll still be outnumbered by men, the star said she “[looks] forward to having feminine energy” around.

RELATED: Pregnant Kate Hudson Celebrates 39th Birthday with Breakfast in Bed, Courtesy of Son Ryder, 14

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Girl on the Way for Kate Hudson

Last month at Daily Front Row’s fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Hudson’s best friend (and Fujikawa’s stepsister) Erin Foster opened up about the happy couple and their daughter on the way, explaining it will be “interesting” to see their parenting dynamic.

“Kate is a really good mom. She’s strict. She’s really good with boundaries. She’s tough,” Foster told PEOPLE. “And Danny is like a hippie. He’s very ethereal and go-with-the-flow, so it will be interesting to see how that happens.”