Sibling Love! Kate and Oliver Hudson Take Their Kids Skiing Together – See the Family Photo

Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver make sure family — and staying active! — are a priority over the holidays.

“Pine Creek Cookhouse yearly ski,” Kate, 37, captioned a Friday Instagram snap of herself, her brother, his wife Erinn and their five children total, decked out in winter attire and posing in front of what looks like a very warm and cozy cabin in Aspen, Colorado.

“Beautiful snowy day in the mountains with my number ones. #LoveMyFamily,” the actress added to the snap including her own sons Bingham “Bing”, 5, and Ryder, 12, as well as nephews Bodhi, 6½ , and Wilder, 9, and niece Rio, 3.

On Wednesday, Kate shared another snap of three of the boys enjoying a fireside treat, presumably during the same trip.

“Roasted marshmallows anyone?” she wrote to accompany the shot, which shows the boys holding marshmallows on sticks over a crackling fireplace, whose mantel is decorated stunningly for the holidays.

Bingham’s dad Matthew Bellamy, 38, even joined the family for some fun on the slopes, bringing his girlfriend Elle Evans along for the ride.

Kate and Oliver, 40 — the latter of whom is well known for his roles on Rules of Engagement, Nashville, Scream Queens and the final season of Dawson’s Creek — are the children of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, but were raised in Snowmass, Colorado by Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.