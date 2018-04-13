Pregnant Kate Hudson Jokes of First Trimester Photo Shoot, 'All I Wanted Was a Bed and a Bucket'

Kate Hudson is revealing some more details about her first-trimester woes.

The pregnant actress posted a Boomerang video to Instagram Friday, showing her pulling off an impressive pose atop an exercise wheel in a photo shoot she recently participated in for her activewear brand Fabletics.

“First trimester photo shoot for @fabletics All I wanted was a bed and a bucket and all I got was a wheel … ” joked Hudson, 38, in the caption.

She added the hashtags, “#TheSilentMonths #LoveThisNewColor #AprilOutfits #FableticsFriday.”

Hudson revealed on April 6 that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting their first child together and Hudson’s third total — a baby girl — sharing a video of the couple’s exciting gender reveal.

The Almost Famous actress revealed she has “never been more sick” than she was during the first few months of this pregnancy, writing, “[It] was the most sick first trimester of all my children.”

“Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me [queasy] and thinking too much about Insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” added Hudson, who is also mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14.

J. Countess/WireImage

Hudson’s best pal (and Fujikawa’s stepsister) Erin Foster opened up about the happy couple’s bundle of joy on the way Sunday at Daily Front Row’s fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

“[Kate] wanted a girl so badly and they really didn’t know until they popped the balloons and pink came out, so it was really exciting,” she told reporters. “I don’t know if you saw [sister Sara Foster] jumping on top of Kate like a psychopath but we were just so excited about her having a girl.”