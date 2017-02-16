Family Night! Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy Reunite to Take Son Bing to Twenty One Pilots Concert

No one’s “Stressed Out” here!

On Wednesday, Kate Hudson and her ex-partner Matthew Bellamy teamed up to take their son Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 5½, and Hudson’s son Ryder Russell, 13, to a Twenty One Pilots concert at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

According to Hudson, the show was an unexpected treat for the two kids, who are major fans of the newly-minted Grammy winners.

“Surprised the boys tonight with their favorite band @twentyonepilots,” the 37-year-old actress captioned a cute photo of the family hanging with the hit-making duo.

Bellamy, 38, no stranger to playing sold out arenas with his band, Muse, hedged his bets when referring to Twenty One Pilots as his son’s “favorite band.”

“Bing on my shoulders watching his (2nd???) favourite band!!” he captioned an Instagram video of Bing mid-concert.

Hudson and Bellamy began dating in 2010 before getting engaged in April 2011 — three months prior to Bing’s birth that July.

They announced that they had called off their engagement in December 2014 after four years as a couple.

“Kate and Matt have been separated for some time now,” Hudson’s rep told PEOPLE at the time. “Despite this, they remain very close friends and committed co-parents.”