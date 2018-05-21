Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump as She Reveals Her Daughter Is 'Getting Big’

Kate Hudson is bumpin’ along!

The pregnant actress, 39, shared an update on her baby bump on Instagram Monday, posting a photo of herself lying on a couch and lifting up her turtleneck sweater to show her stomach area that was marked with a red kiss mark.

“Auntie @sophielopez giving us a belly kiss pre fitting #ShesGettingBig,” Hudson captioned her picture, tagging her longtime stylist and friend, Sophie Lopez.

The soon-to-be mom of three previously shared a glimpse of her pregnancy body on Thursday when she treated herself to a belly mask.

Hudson and boyfriend of nearly two years Danny Fujikawa shared the news that they were expecting their first child on her Instagram account in April.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn posted a clip showing the couple, Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson and her sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, popping four huge balloons to reveal showers of pink confetti.

“I have never been more sick! [It] was the most sick first trimester of all my children,” Hudson shared.

“Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me [queasy] and thinking too much about Insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” she added.

Despite having two previous pregnancies to draw experience from, Hudson previously told PEOPLE that the third time has presented its own challenges.

“There’s all kind of differences,” she explained. “They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It’s been interesting so far.”

And although she’ll still be outnumbered by men, the star said she “[looks] forward to having feminine energy” around.

Older brother and Splitting Up Together star Oliver, 41, recently told PEOPLE about his sister’s pregnancy, saying he “was super excited” during the reveal and admitting, “We are all so happy it’s a girl!”