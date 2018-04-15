Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Glimpse of Baby Bump at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Engagement Party

Kate Hudson stepped out for the second time since announcing she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting a daughter to celebrate Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement to Brad Falchuk on Saturday.

Accompanied by Fujikawa — who was wearing an arm brace — the 38-year-old actress looked radiant while wearing a scoop neck yellow dress that offered just a glimpse of her baby bump.

While the couple made their way into the Los Angeles Theatre, the expectant mother smiled as she held hands with Fujikawa, who led the way.

Although the actress’ baby news came as a surprise to her fans, a source previously told PEOPLE that the couple are “very happy” because they had “been trying to get pregnant.”

Hudson is already a mother to sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, but baby No. 3 will be her first daughter.

Fujikawa’s stepsister Erin Foster has also opened up about how much Hudson had been hoping to have a daughter.

“[Kate] wanted a girl so badly and they really didn’t know until they popped the balloons and pink came out, so it was really exciting,” Foster told reporters at Daily Front Row’s fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards last week.

Foster told PEOPLE she can’t wait to see how the couple tackle parenting together.

“Kate is a really good mom. She’s strict. She’s really good with boundaries. She’s tough,” Foster continued. “And Danny is like a hippie. He’s very ethereal and go-with-the-flow, so it will be interesting to see how that happens.”

Hudson’s most recent outing comes a day after she opened up about her first trimester. Alongside a video from a recent photoshoot she participated in for her activewear brand Fabletics, the expectant mother wrote that having to pose atop an exercise wheel had been super challenging for her to do while pregnant.

“First trimester photo shoot for @fabletics All I wanted was a bed and a bucket and all I got was a wheel … ” Hudson joked.

On Tuesday, Hudson revealed a glimpse of her baby bump when she helped cut the blue ribbon at the House of Harry Winston’s second retail store in Hong Kong, located inside the Mandarin Oriental hotel.