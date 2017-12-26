It's a Girl! CNN’s Kate Bolduan Welcomes Daughter Delphine Esther — See Her First Photo

Breaking news: Kate Bolduan is a mom again!

The At This Hour anchor and husband Michael Gershenson welcomed their second daughter, Delphine Esther, on Friday, Dec. 23, colleague Dana Bash announced on CNN Christmas Day.

Weighing in at 6 lbs., 10 oz., Delphine joins 3-year-old big sister Cecelia Eve at home.

Bolduan shared the happy news on her Instagram account, posting photos of her newborn along with Cecelia cuddling her baby sister.

“She’s here! Delphine Esther. The best gift of all,” Bolduan, 34, captioned the images.

In July, the State of America host recruited Cecelia to help her announce that their family was expanding.

“The many phases of realizing you’re going to be a big sister,” Bolduan captioned an adorable snap of her little one wearing a tee with the phrase: “I’m so cute my parents are having another.”