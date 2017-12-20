All About M.J.! Kris Jenner's Mom Is Surrounded by Kids on Day 20 of Christmas Card Countdown

There’s nothing sweeter than four generations in one photo.

The 2017 KarJenner Christmas card reveal outdid itself on day 20, putting the focus on Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton — the mother of Kris Jenner — who is surrounded by her daughter, granddaughters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West and great-grandchildren Dream Renée, 13 months, and Saint, 2.

Everyone aside from Saint, Dream and Houghton, 83, is shot from the waist up, letting the snap express the obvious pride on Houghton’s face during the memorable moment.

DAY 20

DAY 19

DAY 17

Day 20 is Houghton’s fifth appearance in the family’s pictorial countdown. On day 8, she was visible from the chest down in a photo focusing on Saint and his sister North, 4½, making her official debut on day 13 and posing in group shots on days 14 and 19.

Fans looking for a pregnancy hint from Khloé, 33, may be disappointed. Even though her torso is clearly visible in the new photo, the soon-to-be first-time mom — who’s expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson early next year — wears high-waisted jeans and a white cropped top.

DAY 18

A source revealed to PEOPLE Monday that Khloé, although not quite as private as expectant sister Kylie Jenner has been since news of her pregnancy broke, is enjoying some time away from her usual amount of spotlight.

“It’s like she realized that she needed a break. The baby is a huge blessing in many ways,” said the source, adding that Khloé, who “is ecstatic” about being pregnant, “still has a couple of months to go” in her pregnancy and is planning a baby shower for the new year.