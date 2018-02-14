From Upscale Cribs to Star-Shaped Sound Machines: What to Expect in a Kardashian Nursery

The KarJenners are a go-big-or-go-home kind of family, and their nursery decor is no exception.

Three of the sisters — Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian — are already moms, while Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child, a son, this spring.

Among the items they’ve nabbed for their kids? My Brest Friend ($36 and up), an item Kim, who welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate on Jan. 15, called “the best nursing pillow on the planet.”

Showing off the pillow on social media in January, the 37-year-old reality star called it “the most necessary thing of life” and said she is “obsessed” with it.

My Brest Friend nursing pillow Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Aden + Anais Serenity Star Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A few of Kim’s other favorite baby products? An Aden + Anais Serenity Star sleep gadget ($70 and up), plus the chic, unique Vetro Lucite crib ($4,200), which she also used for son Saint, now 2, and daughter North, now 4½.

“I’m pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids,” she told Architectural Digest earlier this month. “We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug.”

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Mom of three Kourtney — she and ex Scott Disick share Reign Aston, 3, Penelope Scotland, 5½, and Mason Dash, 8 — favored a stylish storage strategy for Penelope’s nursery, opting for baskets from Serena & Lily.

The brand’s Solid La Jolla Baskets retail for $78 to $198 depending on size, and are made by hand from seagrass and recycled plastic.