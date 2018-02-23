Maternity Must-Haves Every Mom-to-Be Needs in Her Closet — According to the Kardashians
The Kardashian sisters seem to have taken a leaf out of each others’ pregnancy-fashion books when it comes to dressing up their baby bumps
1. BODYSUITS
The Kardashian sisters have coordinated in their maternity looks more than even they may realize. For example, their bodysuit game is strong.
While mom-to-be Khloé rocked a silvery sheer version over this past Christmas season, Kim went for a black ensemble while pregnant with son Saint, now 2. While expecting son Reign, now 3, Kourtney left little to the imagination in a clingy lace jumpsuit.
2. BLACK, BLACK AND MORE BLACK
All three sisters have rocked a good deal of black in their pregnancies, in every style imaginable from dresses to casual and formal bodysuits, boots and more.
In fact, Khloé, 33, favored the color — and non-maternity wear — long before she confirmed her pregnancy, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "I'm gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible."
3. LONG COATS
Long and flowy is the name of the game for pregnant Kardashians when the temperatures drop (or not). From black to white to pink and every color and pattern in between, the sisters know how to keep stylishly warm in every season.
4. ROBES
The days are more often warm than cool in L.A., so what better garment to turn to on a day you feel like covering up than a lightweight robe?
Khloé kept her growing belly concealed under the Victoria Velvet Robe Coat by Juan Carlos Obando in November, while Kim, 37, opted for a kimono-style piece while pregnant.
5. MIDI DRESS
The Kardashian sisters are also fans of the midi dress — and are not shy about showing off their bumps while wearing them.
"Don't feel like you have to hide your bump and just dress for your body," Kourtney, 38, told PEOPLE in October of her opinion on maternity fashion.
She continued, "I think if you wear too much oversized stuff, it can make you look bigger than you are. Just embrace it!"
6. THIGH-HIGH BOOTS
Perhaps taking a cue from her sisters' past pregnancy footwear preferences, Khloé opted for a high-neck ribbed black mini dress by Naked Wardrobe, thigh-high black boots and a long robe to meet Kim and Kourtney for lunch in January.