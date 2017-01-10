Kourtney Kardashian Throws Her Sons a Fast and the Furious Birthday Party

The Kardashian-Disick family knows how to ride in style.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s two sons, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, share the same birthday (Dec. 14), and celebrated with a theme even Vin Diesel would envy: a car-lovers homage to The Fast and the Furious.

The party featured a fun monster truck bouncy house slide, a mini race track and an actual car from the film that made Paul Walker and Diesel best friends.

About an hour into the party, a screening of the title movie was shown on a giant screen for whoever wanted to sit and watch, Kardashian, 37, wrote on her website.

Mason and Reign enjoyed their own car-themed birthday cakes, with a car adorning the top of each. Mason played in the bouncy house, while his sister, Penelope, 4, slid down the slide with her mom.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet family photo, which showed Disick, 33, playing with Penelope and Mason, while Reign looked off camera while in Kardashian’s arms.

Mason and Reign's FAST & FURIOUS birthday party. On my app. 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Kris Jenner also attended the soirée, looking chic in an all-black ensemble, complete with a black coat. Even Jaden Smith made an appearance.

In 2015, the family hosted an alien-themed birthday party for the boys, complete with laser tag in a giant blow-up UFO and DIY decorations.

“When it got dark outside, everyone put on their glow-in-the-dark sunglasses and alien beanies,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “We screened the movie Home outside on a big blow-up screen and set up comfy outdoor lounge chairs and lots of blankets for people to watch. It was truly out of this world!”