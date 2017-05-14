The Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Mother’s Day with Dream Kardashian — but Where Is Blac Chyna?

The Kardashian-Jenners enjoyed some family time on Mother’s Day, playing with the newest member of their family — 5-month-old Dream Kardashian — and capturing the moments on Snapchat.

Dream’s mother Blac Chyna, 29, did not appear to be with the Kar-Jenner clan as they celebrated in southern California. During the mini-party, she snapped photos of 4-year-old son, King Cairo — whose dad is rapper Tyga — with the Mother’s Day Snapchat filter and shared videos of the two of them lounging in her bed.

Kendall Jenner cast her phone lens on beaming baby Dream, who she teased adorably with a green spoon on her Snapchat.

For her own Snapchat story, Khloé Kardashian put the mouse filter on Dream, cooing and calling her “mousey.” She also squeezed Jenner into the frame, who was dressed casually in all black with minimal makeup, putting filtered ears on Dream and Jenner. Next, Kardashian captured Jenner with Penelope Disick, this time with wagging dog tongues.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was also there. Along with a screenshot of a card Mason, 7, drew her and multiple flower bouquets, she also shared a filtered video of what appeared to be Dream’s father Rob Kardashian, 30.

Next, Kylie Jenner (rocking some seriously shiny pants) was seen slow-dancing with sister Kendall, while Aunt Khloé, clad in mesh leggings, clutched Dream for a slow dance.

Chyna and Dream reunited on Snapchat later in the day, with the mom sharing a video of herself kissing Dream’s cheeks.

Chyna has had a strained relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family ever since she started dating Rob. While the on-again, off-again pair appear to be back together for now, Rob’s sisters have expressed concerned over the pair’s rollercoaster relationship after a massive fight in December. According to Kylie, Chyna trashed her home — which the couple had been renting from the beauty mogul — after she got into an argument with Rob.

Though not pictured in the videos, family matriarch Kris Jenner had shared multiple images on Instagram in dedication to Mother’s Day.

She wished her mother, MJ, a happy mother’s day, including a throwback photo where Jenner’s hair is unrecognizable. The reality star also shared a grid of photos with her children, calling out her daughters with children, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. “To my angels @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian, it brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are both such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love,” Jenner wrote.