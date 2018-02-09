The KarJenner Sisters' Most Memorable Baby Bump Photos
Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Khloé are well-versed in breaking the internet — especially when they’re expecting
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 7
KYLIE JENNER, 2018
The Life of Kylie star and new mom to daughter Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, is seen here embracing her burgeoning baby bump — one of the more intimate moments featured in her 11-minute video, which showcased her pregnancy journey.
2 of 7
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN, 2017
After months of speculation surrounding Khloe's rumored pregnancy, fans were finally treated to a black-and-white photo of the Good American creator's baby bump being embraced by her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's hands. Since then, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been documenting her road to motherhood with plenty of bump-baring pics — including this aww-worthy couple snap.
3 of 7
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST, 2015
While pregnant with son Saint — her second child with husband Kanye West — Kim clapped back at body-shamers with a nude mirror selfie. "Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different!" she captioned the pic. "I've learned to love my body at every stage!"
4 of 7
KIM KARDASHIAN, 2013
Before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was officially Mrs. West, she was a mom to be and pregnant with daughter North, who made her first Met Gala appearance in May 2013.
5 of 7
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, 2014
"It just really enhanced everything — it's such a blessing," Kourtney, pictured here in a fitted white lace jumpsuit, told Harper's Bazaar of welcoming son Reign with then-boyfriend Scott Disick.
6 of 7
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, 2012
The eldest Kardashian sister proudly bared her baby bump (her future daughter Penelope!) while soaking up the sun in Mexico during her birthday week.
7 of 7
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, 2009
"It's hard to get dressed when you're seven months pregnant almost," Kourtney, who was pregnant with son Mason at the time, told E! News on the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet. "It's challenging but I still try to be fashionable."
See Also
More
More
Pregnant Coco Rocha's 2½-Year-Old Daughter Will Teach Her Brother on the Way 'How to Dance and Runway'
Stormi! Greta! Francisco! All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018 — So Far