The KarJenner Sisters' Most Memorable Baby Bump Photos

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN, 2017

After months of speculation surrounding Khloe's rumored pregnancy, fans were finally treated to a black-and-white photo of the Good American creator's baby bump being embraced by her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's hands. Since then, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been documenting her road to motherhood with plenty of bump-baring pics — including this aww-worthy couple snap.